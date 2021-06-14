Atlantic depression strengthens to become Tropical Storm Bill

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Check another name off the list: A tropical depression off the eastern seaboard coastline has become Tropical Storm Bill.
It won't last for too long, thankfully, and it's a storm moving away from the U.S. Florida, you're completely in the clear.
Bill is a 45-mph storm moving to the northeast at a quick 23 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. It's possible some additional strengthening could occur Tuesday but by Wednesday, it's likely to fizzle out entirely.
The storm formed from an area of low pressure that had developed Monday morning and became the season's second tropical depression.
While Bill swirls away from land, National Hurricane Center forecasters are keeping an eye on possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico for later this week. It remains too early to say specifically what, if any, impacts Florida could experience.
RELATED: Updated hurricane forecast from CSU maintains above-average season expectations, ups storms by 1
