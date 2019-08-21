ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Chantal has developed, making it the third named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center said satellite wind data shows the system has a well-defined circulation and is producing tropical-storm-force winds.

Chantal is a 40-mph storm located more than 450 miles southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia, the NHC said. It will be a storm for the fishes, moving east 15-20 mph and remaining over the northern Atlantic Ocean.

It poses no threat to Florida or the East Coast.

The storm, however, does have Florida connections. A stalled-out front last week helped to usher in ample moisture across the state, drenching parts of Tampa Bay with rain. It's so much rainfall, in fact, Tampa has picked up a year's worth of rain in less than eight months.

Chantel started out as a disturbance along that front and spent the past few days meandering north and east into the Atlantic Ocean.

Thankfully, it'll keep moving away from the U.S.

