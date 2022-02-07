Tropical Storm Colin forms near the South Carolina coast

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of the east coast.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new tropical storm formed Saturday morning near the South Carolina coast.

As of 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Colin was about 50 miles from Myrtle Beach and packing sustained winds at 40 mph. It was moving northeast at 8 mph.

Colin is officially the third named storm of the Atlantic Hurrican Season.

A turn toward the east-northeast with an increase in speed is expected for late Sunday and Sunday night, the National Hurricane Center explains.

The center of Colin is expected to move northeastward just inland of the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts through Sunday, according to the NHC. The storm will then emerge over the western Atlantic Ocean late Sunday.

The NHC is expecting little change in strength throughout the next couple of days. Colin is expected to dissipate over the western Atlantic on Monday.

Ahead of the storm, tropical storm warnings have been issued for: