Depression strengthens into Tropical Storm Danny

It is a 40-mph storm moving toward the South Carolina coastline.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The fourth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is on the books.

A tropical depression hanging off the South Carolina coastline has strengthened into Tropical Storm Danny, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Recent radar data and information from an ongoing Hurricane Hunters mission shows the storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, the NHC said. Higher gusts are likely.

It is located about 60 miles east-southeast of Beaufort, South Carolina, moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph.

Danny is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall into parts of South Carolina and Georgia. No major impacts are expected in the Tampa Bay region.