ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Debby strengthened to a tropical storm early Wednesday, but it's still nothing to worry about: The system still will be a storm for the fishes.

With no threat to land and Florida itself, Debby is a 45-mph storm located about 1,150 miles west-northwest of the Azores, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisory.

The storm is forecast to dissipate as it moves over cold North Atlantic water.

