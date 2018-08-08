ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Debby strengthened to a tropical storm early Wednesday, but it's still nothing to worry about: The system still will be a storm for the fishes.

With no threat to land and Florida itself, Debby is a 45-mph storm located about 1,150 miles west-northwest of the Azores, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisory.

The storm is forecast to dissipate as it moves over cold North Atlantic water.

TROPICAL UPDATE: #Debby makes transition to a fully tropical system and is now a tropical storm. Max winds are now up to 45 mph. Storm stays in the Atlantic and will begin weakening over the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/vyDdIHHHBh — Grant Gilmore (@grant_gilmore) August 8, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP