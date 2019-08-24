ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A hurricane watch remains in effect for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Dorian churns closer to the island.

The current cone of uncertainty track for Dorian includes the Tampa Bay region, South Florida and the Jacksonville area. However, it remains too early to say to what extent it could affect the state.

Maximum sustained winds are nearly 50 mph, with higher gusts, and the storm is moving northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. Dorian is about 275 miles east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

Forecasters expect Dorian's center to move across the Caribbean Sea during the next few days, passing near or upon Puerto Rico on Wednesday and moving to Hispaniola by Wednesday night. Into Thursday and Friday, meteorologists expect Dorian to be near or east the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas.

Dorian's center of circulation shifted more so to the north during the day Tuesday, which poses a greater threat for Puerto Rico. There could be some further strengthening with Dorian before it nears the island, hence the hurricane watch.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands and parts of the Dominican Republic.

Several weather computer models forecast the storm could impact Florida anywhere from Miami northward to Jacksonville and the Carolinas. Bottom line: The storm remains several days away from a potential U.S. impact, and there remains great uncertainty regarding the exact forecast.

Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like spaghetti noodles. Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

