ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The current cone of uncertainty storm track for Tropical Storm Dorian now includes much of the Tampa Bay region, South Florida and the Florida Keys.

However, it remains too early to determine the extent Dorian could affect the state.

Maximum sustained winds are 50 mph, and the storm is moving west-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. It is located about 95 miles east-southeast of St. Lucia.

NOAA's Hurricane Hunters found the storm passed very near to Barbados

The storm's center is forecast to near the Winward Islands late tonight and move into the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. From there, exact impacts to Puerto Rico, Cuba and perhaps Florida by the weekend remain yet to be determined.

National Hurricane Center forecasters, however, predict Dorian could become a Category 1 hurricane by mid-week. And again, should it reach Florida, the storm's forecast intensity at this time is a question.

In the meantime, a tropical storm warning has been issued for the islands of Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Puerto Rico is under a tropical storm watch.

Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like spaghetti noodles. Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

WATCH: 10News is your Hurricane Headquarters