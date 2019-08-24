ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico and parts of the Dominican Republic as Tropical Storm Dorian moves across the eastern Caribbean Sea, packing strong winds.

The current cone of uncertainty track for Tropical Storm Dorian includes the Tampa Bay region, South Florida and the Florida Keys. However, it remains too early to say how much Dorian could affect Florida.

Maximum sustained winds are nearly 50 mph, with higher gusts, and the storm is moving west-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. Dorian is about 80 miles west of Dominica.

Forecasters expect Dorian's center to move across the eastern and northeastern Caribbean Sea during the next few days, passing near or upon Puerto Rico on Wednesday and moving to Hispaniola by Wednesday night. Into Thursday and Friday, meteorologists expect Dorian to be near the southeastern Bahamas or Turks and Caicos.

Dorian's center of circulation shifted more so to the north, which poses a greater threat for Puerto Rico.

The government of the Dominican Republic has issued a tropical storm warning from Isla Saona to Samana, and a warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the U.S. Virgin Islands. A tropical storm watch is in effect for portions of the Dominican Republic.

National Hurricane Center forecasters predict Dorian could become a low-end hurricane by mid-week when it moves near Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola.

And again, should it reach Florida, the storm's forecast intensity at this time is a question.

Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like spaghetti noodles. Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

