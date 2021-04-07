NHC: Tropical storm watch issued for Tampa Bay ahead of Elsa

TAMPA, Colo. — Prepare to hunker down, Florida: wind-swept rain, storm surge and isolated flash flooding appear increasingly likely as Tropical Storm Elsa makes an approach.
The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for much of the state in anticipation of these threats, which includes an area along the west coast of Florida northward to the Anclote River, including much of the Tampa Bay area.
A watch means a tropical cyclone with sustained winds of 39-73 mph is possible within 48 hours.
A tropical storm watch has been issued for the following counties in the Tampa Bay area:
- Hillsborough County
- Manatee County
- Pinellas County
- Sarasota County
A storm surge watch has also been issued for this area from Bonita Beach to the Suwannee River.
The following Tampa Bay counties have storm surge watches issued:
- Citrus County
- Hernando County
- Hillsborough County
- Manatee County
- Pasco County
- Pinellas County
- Sarasota County
LATEST TRACK: Tropical Storm Elsa
Elsa is a 60-mph tropical storm located about 20 miles west of Cabo Cruz, Cuba, according to the 5 p.m. Sunday advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It's moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph.
On its current track, Elsa is forecast to make landfall early Monday morning in Cuba. Forecasters expect it to move out into the Florida Straits later that afternoon and begin impacting the Keys early Tuesday morning.
Nearly all of Florida's Gulf of Mexico coastline -- including the Tampa Bay area -- lie within the "cone of uncertainty." Look at the graphic below: the cone shows where the center of the storm may be during the given timeframe. The worse impacts from any tropical system usually occur on the right side with respect to the direction it is moving.
As Elsa moves north, the worst impacts will be on its eastern side, which means areas from the Keys to Sarasota to Tampa Bay could be pelted with tropical storm conditions if the storm stays over the Gulf of Mexico.
