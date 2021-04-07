Tropical Storm Elsa Forecast: Warning issued for Tampa Bay area; storm timing

Tropical Storm Elsa has been a complicated storm but one that continues to bear watching. Forecasters expect it to maintain tropical storm strength in the Gulf.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the west coast of Florida, including the Tampa Bay area, as Elsa heads toward Cuba.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Elsa was maintaining 65-mph sustained winds and is moving northwest at 14 mph. The National Hurricane Center says the storm is near the south coast of Cuba.

Beyond that, impacts to Florida are looking increasingly likely: a tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the Florida Keys and the west coast of Florida, including around Tampa Bay.

Elsa is currently about 20 miles east-southeast of Cayo Largo, Cuba.

Weakening is anticipated Monday when Elsa is expected to interact with Cuba.

Sometime Monday, Elsa will begin to enter the Florida Straits. This is where uncertainty remains. Some forecast models have the system moving into the Atlantic but most continue the storm into the Gulf of Mexico.

If the storm moves far enough west into the Gulf of Mexico or east into the Atlantic, impacts in Tampa Bay will be less. If the storm remains more on the eastern side of the Gulf of Mexico, impacts for Tampa Bay will be higher.

It's also forecast the storm will maintain tropical storm strength in open water.

The Bay area remains inside Elsa's cone of uncertainty, which represents the most probable track of the center of the tropical cyclone. As the NHC explains, meteorologists come up with the cone by enclosing the area that is swept out by sets of circles along the forecast track at 12, 24 and 36-hour intervals. The circle sizes are set to account for two-thirds of historical forecast errors over five years.

"One can also examine historical tracks to determine how often the entire 5-day path of a cyclone remains completely within the area of the cone," the NHC writes. "This is a different perspective that ignores most timing errors. For example, a storm moving very slowly but in the expected direction would still be within the area of the cone, even though the track forecast error could be very large. Based on forecasts over the previous 5 years, the entire track of the tropical cyclone can be expected to remain within the cone roughly 60-70% of the time."

The Tampa Bay area remains in the forecast cone for potential impacts. Tropical-storm-force winds of 39 mph or greater are possible sometime Monday, with the worst weather perhaps on Tuesday.

However, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the track and intensity of Tropical Storm Elsa into the next few days. The storm could track farther west, or east, bringing fewer impacts to Tampa Bay.

The following watches and warnings are now in effect:

Tropical Storm Warning

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus,

Villa Clara, Mayabeque, and Havana

The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

Florida's west coast, including the Tampa Bay area

West coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to Suwannee River

Tropical Storm Watch

The Florida Keys from east of Craig Key to Ocean Reef

Florida Bay

North of the Suwannee River to Indian Pass, Florida

Storm Surge Watch

West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River

Watch the storm updates closely this holiday weekend. Our 10 Tampa Bay team of meteorologists will be providing updates around the clock.

