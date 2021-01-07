LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Elsa could impact Tampa Bay

While plenty of uncertainty exists with Elsa, the Tampa Bay area will need to watch the storm closely for a potential Gulf impact.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Elsa continues to rapidly move west-northwest in the Atlantic and could end up in the Gulf of Mexico.

The 10 Tampa Bay team of meteorologists will keep you posted online and on television around the clock as this system develops in the coming days.

> Click here for spaghetti models, forecast cones and information to be prepared for the storm.

Below are live updates on the storm's track and ways you can be prepared for the potential impacts of the storm.

2:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 1

Tropical Storm Elsa currently has sustained winds of 45 mph. It is about 600 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands. The storm is moving west-northwest at 28 mph.

Models vary on how much this system develops as it tracks across the Caribbean. Some forecast models strengthen the system and track it toward Hispaniola and Cuba, then through the Gulf of Mexico where a Florida landfall is possible.

Other models take it farther west, while some take it into the Atlantic.

As far as potential Tampa Bay impacts, it's just too early as the track, and the intensity of Elsa is still uncertain. If it survives its track through the Caribbean, it could potentially get into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 1

As Tropical Storm Elsa continues to make its approach toward the U.S., the City of Brooksville is looking to get a leg up on preparations.

The Department of Public Works announced it will be opening a self-service sandbag site beginning July 2 at 600 South Brooksville Avenue.

The site will be open 24-hours a day and provide bags, sand and shovels to those who looking to stock up ahead of the storm.

You will be required to fill and transport your own sandbags.

For more information, click here.

7 a.m. on Thursday, July 1

Starting Thursday, Florida drivers can now use their hazards while driving during bad weather.

The new allowance was part of a transportation bill Gov. Ron DeSantis signed.

AAA Spokesperson Mark Jenkins feels that although drivers are now allowed to drive with hazardous lights on, they still shouldn't use them being that they are ultimately used for stranded cars.

Before the new law, using hazard lights while driving in bad weather was illegal in Florida.

Evacuation zone and storm surge maps

If an evacuation order is issued for your area, do you know which zone you're inside or where you're supposed to go?

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has a map for each county posted on its website, showing generalized evacuation zones and accessible routes.

Remember, these maps are posted as a reference. Any specific evacuation order is issued by local emergency managers.

Find the nearest shelter to you: Click here

The two biggest evacuation routes, if necessary, are I-75 north to the Georgia state line and I-4 into Orlando. In some evacuation situations, the highways will go into "contraflow," meaning traffic in all lanes moves in the same direction.

For more information, click here.