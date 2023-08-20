Tropical Storm Emily expected to weaken over next few days

Satellite wind data showed the tropical storm formed earlier Sunday in the Atlantic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to satellite wind data.



The storm formed 1,000 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Mauritania and Senegal in Africa. It is now 1,050 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands as of the 5 p.m. Sunday advisory.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Emily has maximum sustained winds at around 50 mph and is moving west-northwest at 10 mph with winds extending 185 miles past the eye of the storm.