Tropical Storm Emily expected to weaken over next few days

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to satellite wind data.
The storm formed 1,000 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Mauritania and Senegal in Africa. It is now 1,050 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands as of the 5 p.m. Sunday advisory.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Emily has maximum sustained winds at around 50 mph and is moving west-northwest at 10 mph with winds extending 185 miles past the eye of the storm.
Current data from the NHC suggests Tropical Storm Emily will pose no threat to Florida. As it moves west-northwest, it is expected to weaken and become a post-tropical remnant low by Tuesday.