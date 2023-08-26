Newly named Tropical Depression Ten likely to become Tropical Storm Idalia

Tropical storm force wind is possible Tuesday into Wednesday, in addition to 3-5 foot barrier island storm surge and heavy rainfall.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Depression Ten has formed near the southern Gulf of Mexico — and it won't be long before it becomes Tropical Storm Idalia and brings impacts to Florida.

The depression has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and is located about 65 miles northeast of Cozumel, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. Its movement is stationary.

Forecasters expect the storm to become reach Category 1 hurricane strength Tuesday evening.

The European weather model drifts the storm northward Monday into the Gulf of Mexico then right along the Tampa Bay area coast by Tuesday and into Wednesday. That model also shows the system strengthening as it moves into the Gulf with at least a tropical depression or tropical storm possible.

The GFS weather model, or what we call the American model, is now attempting to organize this system into a depression or tropical storm by early next week as the system pulls north and strengthens before approaching the Florida panhandle.

It is too early to make a call on this one, but it’s not too early to ensure you're prepared — just in case.

Tropical storm force wind is possible Tuesday into Wednesday, with a 3-5 foot storm surge (at high tide) along the barrier islands. Heavy rainfall is likely, and there is the chance of tornadoes.

Make sure those hurricane kits are ready to go and that you have your plan updated. A disaster-preparedness sales tax holiday is starting this weekend, meaning you could save on important hurricane kit items, including high-priced items such as generators.