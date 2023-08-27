Tropical Storm Idalia forms, expected to bring wind and 'life-threatening' surge impacts to Tampa Bay region

Tropical storm force wind is possible Tuesday into Wednesday, in addition to a 4-10 foot storm surge across parts of the Tampa Bay region.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A NOAA Hurricane Hunter crew found the tropical depression has strengthened to become Tropical Storm Idalia.

The storm is expected to bring an array of impacts to the Tampa Bay region and into the Nature Coast, including a "life-threatening" storm surge, gusty winds and heavy rain.

Tropical Storm Idalia has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is located about 80 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. It's moving north at 2 mph.

Forecasters expect the storm to become at least a high-end Category 1 hurricane by Tuesday as it moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The NHC says heavy rainfall is likely to impact a portion of the west coast of the state, the Panhandle and southeast region by mid-to-late next week.

Both the European weather model and GFS model, or what we call the American model, drifts the storm northward Monday into the Gulf of Mexico then right along the Tampa Bay area coast by Tuesday and into Wednesday. They show a strengthening system as it moves over very warm water.

Tropical storm force wind is possible Tuesday into Wednesday, with a 4-10 foot storm surge from Tampa Bay northward. Heavy rainfall is likely, and there is the chance of tornadoes.

Tropical Storm Idalia storm surge threat

There is the potential of a 7-10 foot storm surge in Levy/Citrus counties. In the Tampa Bay area, there's the possibility of a 4-6 foot storm surge.

South of Longboat Key, the forecast is for a 3-5 foot storm surge.

Wind risk

Tropical storm force wind is likely along the coastline, with the highest chances in Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties. The earliest arrival time of these winds is Tuesday morning.

You'll want to ensure your storm preparations are completed by Monday evening at the latest.

Flooding potential

The main flooding threat is Monday night into Wednesday, especially along the coast where a slight risk exists for scattered flash flooding. The chance of rain flooding streets near the coast increases especially at high tide.

At least 6 inches of rain is possible along the coast, with lesser amounts inland.

Tornado risk

The main threat of tornadoes exists on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Make sure those hurricane kits are ready to go and that you have your plan updated. A disaster-preparedness sales tax holiday is ongoing this weekend, meaning you could save on important hurricane kit items, including high-priced items such as generators.