Tropical Storm Franklin forms, forecast to stay away from US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — And just like that, another tropical storm formed on the same day. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Franklin formed Sunday afternoon.

The tropical storm is located over the eastern Caribbean Sea. It's currently forecast to remain away from the United States, much like Tropical Storm Emily which was named hours earlier.

Franklin is about 270 miles south-southeast of Isla Saone, Dominican Republic and 270 miles south-southwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, as of Sunday's 5 p.m. advisory. It has maximum sustained winds at 45 mph – although it's forecast to strengthen over the next 48 hours – and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Haiti's entire south coast from Anse d'Hainault eastward to the Dominican Republic border and Dominican Republic's entire south coast from the Haiti border eastward to Isla Saona.

The NHC says Tropical Storm Franklin is forecast to approach the coast of Hispaniola on Wednesday. After that Franklin is forecast to continue north towards Turks and Caicos before turning northeast into the middle of the Atlantic.