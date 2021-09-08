Tropical Storm Fred expected to be named tonight as Florida impacts could come this weekend

It is too early to say what impacts the Tampa Bay area could experience. The storm is forecast to move over the Caribbean islands, which will limit development.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following a lull in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are once again heating up.

The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Six late Monday afternoon for an area of disturbed weather located east of the Lesser Antilles.

Hurricane center forecasters anticipate this area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a low-pressure system to develop into a tropical storm tonight. If it does so, it will be called Tropical Storm Fred.

Tropical storm watches have gone up for portions of the Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico, given tropical storm conditions could threaten these areas.

The track of the system will greatly determine its status through the second half of the week into the weekend. Tracking over or near the mountainous islands of the Caribbean is expected to contribute to limiting its development.

That said, as the disturbance moves north of Cuba into the weekend, it could bring an increased chance for showers and storms to Florida. It is still too early, however, to nail down specific details regarding what the disturbance will bring a few days down the road, much less who will see those impacts.

Right now, it's important to just keep checking back on the latest forecast to see how the system evolves as it tracks through the Caribbean over the next few days.

The phrase “potential tropical cyclone” is actually relatively new terminology from the NHC. It was created in 2017 to identify areas of disturbed weather close to land that are expected to become tropical cyclones.

A tropical cyclone is either a depression, storm or hurricane with a well-defined center of circulation at the surface. If winds hit at least 39 mph, it becomes a tropical storm. Once winds hit at least 74 mph, it becomes a hurricane.