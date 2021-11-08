Tropical Storm Fred: See latest spaghetti models, forecast track

There is an increasing risk of wind and rainfall impacts starting Friday night or early Saturday in Florida, the National Hurricane Center says.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Fred could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of Florida into the weekend, though it's still a little too early to nail down exact details.

The system, currently located in the Caribbean Sea, is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to Hispaniola. It's forecast to move across the mountainous terrain and reemerge out over open water within the next day.

What happens afterward remains a question. Fred's interaction with land will cause disruption to the storm's organization, and National Hurricane Center forecasters anticipate it will become a weaker tropical depression.

But Fred could reorganize and re-strengthen, especially if it stays north of Cuba, before making an anticipated turn toward Florida. People in Florida should keep an eye on Fred during the next several days.

Tropical Storm Fred cone

This is the latest forecast cone — or "cone of uncertainty" — for Tropical Storm Fred. The graphic below shows the area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Remember: Impacts from a tropical system do occur even just outside the cone, so it's best to be prepared as a storm approaches.

Tropical Storm Fred spaghetti models

Resembling spaghetti noodles, each line in a spaghetti model represents a computer's best guess as to where the center of the storm will go. These models, however, do not show expected impacts to areas.

Tropical Storm Fred watches and warnings

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from the Dominican Republic/Haiti border eastward

And a tropical storm watch is in effect for:

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas

The Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, and Guantanamo

A warning means tropical storm conditions are expected within 12 hours, while a watch means conditions are expected sometime thereafter.