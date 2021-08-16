Winds from Tropical Storm Fred push water into Tampa Bay

Water levels at high tide near Safety Harbor are about two to three inches above normal.

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Although Tropical Storm Fred is on its way to the Florida Panhandle, Tampa Bay is still feeling its effects.

Southeast winds from the storm are pushing water up into Tampa Bay, bringing water levels to about 2-3 feet above normal at high tide near Safety Harbor, according to 10 Tampa Bay meteorologist Grant Gilmore.

People in the area could see some minor coastal flooding.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Hernando and Citrus counties.

Gilmore adds that the Tampa Bay area on Monday will see occasional showers, sometimes heavy, in the continued cyclonic flow of Tropical Storm Fred. A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out, especially during the afternoon.