Depression gets stronger, becomes Tropical Storm Gaston

The system is not forecast to directly impact the United States.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The season's latest tropical system became a little more organized — enough to become Tropical Storm Gaston.

As of the 5 p.m. Tuesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the system is located about 990 miles west of the Azores and moving north-northeast at 17 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

The storm is not anticipated to affect the U.S., however, it's one not to ignore.

"Interests in the Azores should monitor the progress of the system," the hurricane center said in a statement.

Category 3 Hurricane Fiona continues to be monitored as it may bring higher than usual surf to the U.S. East Coast and impact Bermuda later this week.