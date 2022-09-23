LIVE: Tropical Storm Ian forms in the Caribbean; forecast to be Category 3 hurricane near Florida

People in South Florida to the Tampa Bay area should consider their hurricane preparations.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While Tropical Storm Ian official formed late Friday evening in the Caribbean Sea, people in Florida should be prepared for a potentially major hurricane by midweek.

The tropical storm was located about 385 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, according to the 11 p.m. Friday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Ian is moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the Cayman Islands, while a tropical storm watch is in effect for Jamaica.

Forecasters expect the storm to move near or over western Cuba as a strengthening hurricane. After passing the island, Florida is next — Ian could be at or near major hurricane strength early Tuesday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or greater.

See the National Hurricane Center's "cone of uncertainty" above. It represents the probable track of the center of a tropical cyclone — note that impacts from a tropical system do occur away from the center and outside the cone.

Because the cone includes areas of South Florida, the Florida Keys and the western Gulf coast, people there should be keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Ian.

People should not let their guard down: According to the National Hurricane Center, if Tropical Storm Ian could tap into favorable environmental conditions including warm water temperatures and low wind shear, the storm could be stronger than what's currently forecast.

See below for the probability of tropical storm force winds (39 mph) through midweek: