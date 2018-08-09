There are now three tropical storms in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said 11 a.m. Sunday that Tropical Storm Isaac is 1,470 miles east of the Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

The storm was headed west at 9 mph.

Isaac is expected to strengthen over the next few days and could become a hurricane by Monday, forecasters said.

It is not a threat to any land at this time, the NHC said.

