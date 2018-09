There are now three hurricanes in the Atlantic.

Sunday night Isaac became the fifth hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic Season.

The storm was headed west at 14 mph.

Sunday night its maximum sustained winds were 75 mph.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP