Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Caribbean, Tampa Bay remains in the cone

Regardless of the storm's strength, now is the time to be prepared for a potential tropical storm threatening the Tampa Bay area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The system under watch for days near the Caribbean islands has developed a defined center of circulation this evening and has become Tropical Storm Isaias.

Tropical Storm Isaias is located roughly south of Puerto Rico, moving at a steady clip to the west-northwest. The latest cone of uncertainty issued by the National Hurricane Center has much of Florida -- and Tampa Bay -- highlighted in anticipation of the probable path of the storm's center.

Remember this: The cone contains the possible path of the center and does not show the size of the storm. Rain, wind and storm surge can and do occur outside the cone.

While the forecast cone does take it into Florida, you can expect changes in the path and strength of the tropical system. The storm's interaction with Hispaniola on Thursday could weaken the storm greatly due to the mountainous terrain. If it survives that area, the storm could also encounter some wind shear and dry air that could weaken it.

And if it survives all of that, the storm could gain some strength in the Florida Straits and Gulf of Mexico.

While a hurricane can't be ruled out, it is not forecast to become one.

The takeaway for anyone in Florida? This storm is still 3-4 days away from Florida and both its path and intensity are likely to change some.

This is the first hurricane season in recorded history that nine tropical storms have formed before Aug. 1. Isaias is also the earliest "I" storm ever recorded, breaking the old record set by Hurricane Irene, which first became Tropical Storm Irene on Aug. 7, 2005.

The 2020 hurricane season is forecast to be an above-average hurricane season. The hurricane season peaks in August, September and October, with an average peak date of Sept. 10. Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

As we say every day during hurricane season, have a hurricane kit and plan ready. Check back regularly for forecast updates on this storm.