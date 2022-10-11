Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Bay of Campeche

The storm will be approaching the coast of Mexico on Thursday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This year's Atlantic hurricane season is still underway, and another tropical storm has formed.

Karl, the next name on the list, is the 11th tropical storm to form in the Atlantic, specifically in the Bay of Campeche, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Karl will be approaching the coast of Mexico on Thursday.

The government of Mexico has issued a tropical storm watch for the coast of the country from Cabo Rojo southward to Puerto Veracruz.