Tropical Storm Marco weakens while Laura lurks

Another round of watches and warnings have been issued for portions of the northwestern Gulf Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Laura.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart Monday as it neared the Gulf Coast.

While this threat has been eased, the northwestern Gulf Coast is bracing for a Category 2, possibly a Category 3 hurricane, with winds more than 105 mph from the next system on way to the Gulf of Mexico -- Tropical Storm Laura.

With the former Marco weakening today, it will only bring occasional winds and some bands of heavy rain.

Marco is centered about 20 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and heading northwest a 7 mph, as of the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. It is expected to move on-shore during the late afternoon.

Laura is still a tropical storm but is forecast to become a hurricane. It is centered about 40 miles east of the Isle of Youth, Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, the hurricane center says.

It is moving west-northwest at 20 mph and is predicted to strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday morning as it follows a path likely to take it to the Louisiana coast by Wednesday night.

While all warnings connected to Marco have been canceled Monday, another round of hurricane watches and storm surge watches have gone up for portions of the northwest Gulf Coast in anticipation of Tropical Storm Laura.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its 2020 hurricane season forecast earlier this month, indicating one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.

The updated forecast call for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes.

We are heading toward the peak of hurricane season, and 10 Tampa Bay wants you to be prepared. Head to your Hurricane Headquarters at 10TampaBay.com/tropics for everything you need to know.