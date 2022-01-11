Tropical Storm Martin develops in Atlantic as tropics remain active into November

There are two active tropical storms to start November.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Even though the calendar has flipped over to the last month of the hurricane season, activity in the Atlantic remains.

While Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to become a hurricane in the western Caribbean by Wednesday, another tropical storm has developed in the open waters of the Atlantic: Tropical Storm Martin.

Invest 96-L started to acquire tropical characteristics overnight Monday into Tuesday morning and quickly developed into a tropical storm. Shower and thunderstorm activity continued to organize and at 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on the 13th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Martin was located 550 miles east-northeast of Bermuda with sustained winds at 50 mph and is moving to the east at 12 mph.