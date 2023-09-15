Tropical Depression Fifteen forms, likely to become major Hurricane Nigel

It, so far, looks like Florida will not be threatened.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A robust-looking tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic Ocean has become Tropical Depression Fifteen, the National Hurricane Center said Friday morning.

And all signs point to additional organization and strengthening over the coming days, likely becoming Tropical Storm Nigel.

As of the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory, the tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is located about 1,170 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Its movement is northwest at 12 mph.

While the depression is on track to become a tropical storm, forecasters expect that'll be the least of it. It will become this season's next major hurricane — a Category 3 or higher, according to hurricane center forecasters.

Weather computer models, including the European and American GFS, show the storm potentially impacting the island of Bermuda by mid-next week. It is almost guaranteed that the system will not affect Florida or the eastern seaboard.