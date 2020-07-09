Another one: Tropical Storm Rene becomes earliest 'R' name on record

Rene beat out the old record, a memorable storm named Rita, which formed on Sept. 18, 2005.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Forecasts of a very busy 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continue to ring true, with Tropical Storm Rene now on the books.

What once was Tropical Depression 18 has strengthened just enough to become the season's newest named tropical storm. Rene is located about 115 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean

With maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, the National Hurricane Center says tropical-storm-force winds can be expected across the islands within the next 12-24 hours.

A tropical storm warning is in effect there.

Tropical Storm Rene is forecast to become a hurricane by early Thursday morning. By that time and even beyond into the weekend, it will pose no threat to land.

The hurricane center's latest forecast cone has the system turning northward, remaining out in the open Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Rene has the earliest date of formation for an "R" name, with the new record set for Sept. 7, 2020. The previous record was for Tropical Storm Rita -- a memorable storm in the Gulf of Mexico that formed on Sept. 18, 2005.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its 2020 hurricane season forecast earlier this month, indicating one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.

The updated forecast calls for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes. This includes the 17 storms and five hurricanes we’ve already seen.