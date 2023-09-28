NHC: Tropical Storm Rina forms, poses no threat to the US

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two systems: Philippe and Rina.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Rina formed Thursday morning over the central Atlantic Ocean, indicating hurricane season is still going full steam ahead.

The 40-mph storm is located east of the northern Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. It's slowly moving off to the north-northwest.

This largely northwestern track is expected to continue for the next several days. At this time, forecasters don't expect it to impact the Caribbean Islands — let alone any land for the foreseeable future.

Weather computer models, including the American GFS and European, appear to keep the storm at sea and even east of Bermuda into late next weekend.