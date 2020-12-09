Tropical Storm Sally forms over the Gulf of Mexico

It is forecast to become a hurricane prior to landfall in the coming days near the northern Gulf Coast.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continues at what seems like breakneck speed: Tropical Depression 19 has strengthened to become Tropical Storm Sally.

It is a 40-mph storm located about 35 miles south-southeast of Naples, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. After passing through South Florida on Saturday, the system has entered the Gulf of Mexico.

Now moving across warm waters, this will allow the tropical storm to strengthen further in the coming days.

The storm is forecast to eventually make a northwest turn toward the northern Gulf Coast. Additional strengthening is expected, the NHC says, and it could become the season's next hurricane.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

Ochlockonee River to Okaloosa/Walton County Line

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area in the next 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Sally is expected to produce 2-4 inches of rainfall across southern Florida and the Tampa Bay area, with up to 6 inches of rain possible. A tornado or two isn't out of the question, either, with some of Sally's outer rainbands.

With the activity so far this year, it is no surprise we are officially in peak hurricane season. In addition to Tropical Storm sally there are two named tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, churning in the Atlantic and multiple areas of interest in the tropics.

The record for the earliest named “S” storm is Stan on Oct. 2, 2005.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its 2020 hurricane season forecast earlier this month, indicating one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.

The updated forecast calls for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes. This includes the 18 storms and five hurricanes we’ve already seen.