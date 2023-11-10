Tropical Storm Sean forms in Atlantic — far from land

The storm isn't a current threat to Florida or the United States.

It's been a pretty busy hurricane season when it comes to named storms, and another name has been taken on the list — Tropical Storm Sean formed Wednesday in the open Atlantic Ocean. It's the 19th named storm of this year's hurricane season.

Sean is currently moving west-northwest at 13 mph while packing maximum-sustained winds at 40 mph, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

At least over the next 72 hours, Tropical Storm Sean is not expected to change much in strength as it continues to move over open waters. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from Sean's center.

While Tropical Storm Sean is in a "relatively moist and unstable environment," moderate-to-strong wind shear is expected to mostly cancel out the "enhancing effect" of those conditions, the NHC said.

Looking further ahead, there's a lot of uncertainty concerning Tropical Storm Sean's future. Some further-out models suggest Sean could strengthen some, but drier mid-level air could hamper its development.