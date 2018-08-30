ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It's been raining a good deal across Florida -- surprise, summertime! -- and it's about to become even wetter.

Showers and thunderstorms moving through the Caribbean are being watched for possible development into a tropical system during the next few days as they approach the U.S.

Computer forecasts paint the picture differently: The more reliable ECMWF (European) computer model shows the system becoming better organized in the Bahamas. It dumps heavy rain across the Florida peninsula before strengthening further in the Gulf of Mexico and later impacts Louisiana/Mississippi coastline.

This happens to start Monday through Thursday of next week.

The American GFS model shows a much weaker disturbance moving through the Florida Keys come Tuesday, develop into a more organized system in the Gulf and sends it to the Texas coast.

Meteorologists want to see consistency each time a weather model updates. These models have shown the system move into the Gulf for the past couple of days, so confidence is increasing something could develop.

But it's not a guarantee, and forecasters point to high winds in the Caribbean that could keep the system into strengthening.

Bottom line: Don't cancel those Labor Day weekend plans, keep the umbrella around and pay attention to future forecasts.

All the while, the National Hurricane Center will continue to watch a system gathering strength and moving away from the African coast.

