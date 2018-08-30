ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It's been raining a good deal across Florida -- surprise, summertime! -- and it's about to become even wetter.

Showers and thunderstorms moving through the Caribbean are being watched for possible development into a tropical system during the next few days as they approach the U.S.

Computers models have been in some disagreement over the last couple of days as things are starting to come into focus. While one forecast model (European model) was originally more aggressive in developing a potential tropical storm, it has now pulled back and is now suggesting something much weaker.

Along with more consistency among other forecast models, it is looking more like this tropical wave moves out of the Caribbean and toward the Florida straights over the Labor Day Weekend.

This system will likely begin to bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms to Tampa Bay Monday into Tuesday as it moves northwest into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The exact timing of when the best chance of rain will arrive will depend on how quickly this system moves out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico. Regardless, even though this tropical wave will bring a higher chance of rain through the beginning of next week it won't be all that different from the types of storms we have seen recently.

The National Hurricane Center is currently predicting a 10 percent chance that this tropical wave develops into a tropical depression or tropical storm as it moves away from Tampa Bay toward the central Gulf Coast.

Bottom line: Don't cancel those Labor Day weekend plans, keep the umbrella around and pay attention to future forecasts.

All the while, the National Hurricane Center will continue to watch a system gathering strength and moving away from the African coast. This "potential tropical cyclone" will likely become Tropical Storm Florence on Friday. The storm is forecast to become a hurricane through the middle of next week and remain over the open waters of the Atlantic, posing no threat to the United States.

