MIAMI — We now have our 10th names storm of the 2019 Hurricane Season.
Tropical Storm Jerry is moving west northwest at 13 mph.
The storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect yet.
The National Hurricane Center says the Northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of the storm.
