ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Throw a dart on the tropical Atlantic and you'll probably hit an area with some sort of development.

This time of year typically is active and right on cue, we've got several areas worth watching: Tropical Storm Humberto, along with three other areas of disturbed weather that could -- eventually -- become tropical cyclones, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Humberto is up first and, thankfully, it's not expected to have any significant impact on the U.S. Earlier forecasts indicated Florida and even the Gulf Coast this weekend could have dealt with rounds of heavy rain and gusty winds.

That no longer is the case as the storm takes a more eastward track.

Humberto is expected to continue strengthening into a hurricane, with the island of Bermuda in its current cone of uncertainty.

What else is out there? A tropical wave located 950 miles east of the Lesser Antilles (formerly known as Invest 96-L) is quickly moving toward the west. However, the odds of development aren't all that great, with a 10-percent chance through the next several days.

A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has a higher, 30-percent chance of development into early next week. Weather computer models, including the European and GFS, show the potential for some minor strengthening as it moves west, though it likely will be a gusty rainmaker for parts of Texas.

Back out in the Atlantic, a disturbance has a 60-percent shot of development somewhere in the shaded orange area. Hurricane center forecasters are more optimistic of it becoming a depression early next week, though models indicate it's likely to stay out to sea at this time.

The last area, the lonely yellow "X", merged with the above-mentioned system and is not forecast to develop.

