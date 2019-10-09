ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The odds of tropical development aren't all that great, but a disturbance en route to Florida is forecast to dump heavy rain across parts of the state into the weekend.

Beyond Florida, people in Alabama -- which was not at risk from Hurricane Dorian -- will want to pay attention to later forecasts and track the development of this disturbance.

So, too, will locations across the Gulf Coast as it could, at the very least, bring heavy rainfall.

National Hurricane Center forecasters are keeping an eye on the system located near the southeastern Bahamas. Right now, it's a big area of showers and thunderstorms with little in the way of a defined center of circulation.

It could develop into a tropical depression, however, in more favorable conditions in the Florida Straits and the Gulf of Mexico. The chances are low, though, with a 30-percent chance of development through the next five days.

Rainfall in excess of an inch or two is forecast across Florida, with higher amounts possible.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 is the climatological peak of hurricane season, meaning now's about the time where there are the most named storms in the Atlantic basin.

While Dorian is in the past and Gabrielle is swirling away in the northern Atlantic, this latest disturbance -- and two others in the Atlantic -- will be worth watching.

