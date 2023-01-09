Next tropical area to watch: Invest 95-L is likely to develop

A tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a 90 percent chance to develop and could impact parts of the Caribbean by next weekend.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The peak of hurricane season is quickly approaching, and the tropics are reflecting that.

Over the weekend, a tropical wave moved off the coast of Africa and is now over open water in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center has labeled this cluster of storms as Invest 95-L. It currently has a 50 percent chance of development over the next two days, but a 90 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

According to the 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the area is expected to become a tropical depression by midweek. From there it will slowly strengthen and organize as it moves to the west-northwest.

By next weekend, it is expected to pass near or just north of the northern Lesser Antilles. At this point, further strengthening is likely, but the good news is that models show the system will start to curve north away from the east coast. That would keep the storm out over the open Atlantic.

Overall, this is still a system that is worth watching. We are looking at close to a week until it could start to impact some areas in the Caribbean, but a lot can change between now and then.