Tropical Depression 18 forecast to become a major hurricane in the Atlantic

The newly formed system poses no immediate threat to land.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The season's next tropical system to watch comes in the form of Tropical Depression 18.

It's forecast to remain one for the fish for at least the next several days, posing no immediate threat to land. However, long-term weather computer models have hinted toward at least some possible impacts to the Caribbean islands into next week.

In the meantime, it's a 35-mph depression moving off to the west at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. The system is located about 2,030 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

No watches and warnings are in effect.

Hurricane Center forecasters say the environment appears favorable for further intensification. The depression may become a tropical storm into the next day — and be named Sam — and possibly become a hurricane into the weekend.

Late this weekend into early next week, the storm — still in the middle of the Atlantic — could then be a major Category 3 hurricane.