Tropics 'wake up,' new disturbance to watch

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Following a four-day "power nap" during peak hurricane season, there is now some activity in the tropical Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center highlighted a new area to watch in the western Caribbean Sea Sunday evening. A wave crossing the Lesser Antilles could track further west. The potentially broad area of low pressure has a 20-percent chance of developing into a depression or storm within the next five days.

A few models do pick up on this area, but there is still a lot of uncertainty. As for now, some model guidance suggests that it will linger in the Caribbean for much of this week while continuing down a west-northwest path.

Climatologically speaking, we tend to see tropical development in this area during the month of October. We will have to keep our eye on this potential system over the next several days.

We have had 23 named storms this year, including two Greek letter storms. The next storm will be named Gamma.

