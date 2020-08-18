2 potential tropical storms this week

It remains too early to know if there could be Florida impacts.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to investigate two areas of disturbed weather Tuesday that could become tropical storms this week.

The disturbances are currently named Invest 97-L and Invest 98-L. While there is plenty of uncertainty with each disturbance, both are likely to develop into a depression or tropical storm. The next names to be used from the 2020 Atlantic hurricane list are Laura and Marco.

Invest 98-L has the highest likelihood of developing into a tropical storm. The disturbance is producing winds of 30 mph and moving west at 17 mph and is in the eastern Caribbean west of the Windward Islands.

The NHC gives the disturbance an 80-percent chance of further development over the next two days and a 90-percent chance within the next five days. As you can see the in spaghetti model plot below, the storm could make it into the Gulf of Mexico.

It’s simply too early, but warrants watching for those in Florida.

Invest 97-L is also likely to develop into a depression or tropical storm. The disturbance is producing winds of 35 mph and moving west at 22 mph positioned about 1,300 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

The NHC gives this disturbance just a 30-percent chance of further development over the next 2 days, but a 70-percent chance within the next five days. This disturbance also has a chance to get into the Gulf of Mexico.

However, like Invest 98-L, it’s too early to know if Florida may have any impacts from the storm.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its 2020 hurricane season forecast earlier this month, indicating one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.

The updated forecast calls for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes. This includes the 11 storms and two hurricanes we’ve already seen.