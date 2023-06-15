New area to watch in the tropics in an unusual spot

A tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa will have a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are a little over two weeks into this year's hurricane season. Normally, early-season activity occurs in the Gulf of Mexico, the western Caribbean or off the coast of the Carolinas.

But the National Hurricane Center is highlighting a wave coming off the coast of Africa. While conditions are unfavorable for the next few days, we could see some organization and development by early next week. The wave of energy is expected to move west before turning west-northwest.

The European weather model has been constantly showing this wave surviving as it moves across the eastern Atlantic, and now the American model is coming into agreement.

This is nothing to worry about at this point. It will be over the open waters of the tropical Atlantic for about the next week or so. It won't start to get close to the Lesser Antilles by next weekend at the earliest.

So we are more than a week away from any land interaction, and most models keep the system weak and unorganized.

Still, it is something to watch in the tropics. We normally don't see development in this area until July into August. One thing that may help this system is the well above-average water temperatures in the tropical Atlantic off the coast of Africa.