GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every minute counts before, during, and after a hurricane hits. Precious minutes could mean the difference between life and death.

That's why we want to make sure you know what to do now to prepare your home and family, in the event of a hurricane.

Even if you don't live in a coastal area, hurricanes can still move inland and bring along destruction.

Here’s what you need to do 36 hours ahead of a hurricane, according to FEMA.

When a hurricane is 36 hours from arriving

Turn on your TV or radio in order to get the latest weather updates and emergency instructions.

Restock your emergency preparedness kit. Include food and water sufficient for at least three days, medications, a flashlight, batteries, cash, and first aid supplies.

Plan how to communicate with family members if you lose power. For example, you can call, text, email or use social media. Remember that during disasters, sending text messages is usually reliable and faster than making phone calls because phone lines are often overloaded.

Review your evacuation zone, evacuation route and shelter locations. Plan with your family. You may have to leave quickly so plan ahead.

Keep your car in good working condition, and keep the gas tank full; stock your vehicle with emergency supplies and a change of clothes.

When a hurricane is 18-36 hours from arriving

Bookmark your city or county website for quick access to storm updates and emergency instructions.

Bring loose, lightweight objects inside that could become projectiles in high winds (e.g., patio furniture, garbage cans); anchor objects that would be unsafe to bring inside (e.g., propane tanks); and trim or remove trees close enough to fall on the building.

Cover all of your home’s windows. Permanent storm shutters offer the best protection for windows. A second option is to board up windows with 5/8” exterior grade or marine plywood, cut to fit and ready to install.

