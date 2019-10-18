With Tropical Storm Nestor encroaching Florida's Gulf Coast, some counties and cities are opening sandbag sites.

Citrus and Hernando County will both have self-serve sandbagging sites open Friday until 6 pm. The City of Gulfport in Pinellas County is also opening a self-serve site from 2-8 p.m. Friday only.

Pasco County has two sandbag fill sites that will be open 24 hours to people who live in that county.

Central Gulf Coast counties are under a Storm Surge Warning. Minor to moderate surge flooding up to 2 to 4 feet is possible in coastal areas according to 10News Meteorologist Grant Gilmore. He says that storm surge is the main threat for flooding, not the expected rain.

All sandbag sites are self-serve. Gulfport will have staff present along with shovels and bags, but people will need to fill their own bags.

Citrus County sandbag sites will provide shovels and bags but there is a limit of 15 bags per vehicle.

In Hernando and Pasco Counties, they're asking that people bring their own shovel but did not mention a bag limit.

Citrus County sandbag sites:

Homosassa Park, Tennis Court Parking Lot (Behind Library) 4508 S. Grandmarch Ave. Homosassa (Near Grover Cleveland Blvd.)

Bicentennial Park, (Baseball Fields Parking Lot) 8145 W. Bicentennial Drive.

The Hernando County sandbag site is at 6300 Shoal Line Blvd. Spring Hill, FL 34607 at Linda Pedersen Park.

Proof of residency may be required at the City of Gulfport site, but those that live there can get up to 10 sandbags at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center (1617 49th Street South) from 2 PM - 8 PM today, Friday, October 18 only.

Pasco County sandbag sites:

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

This list will be updated as needed.

RELATED: Hurricane season 2019: How to check your supplies, evacuation zones, insurance coverage

RELATED: Tampa Bay's hurricane season ramps up in September and October

YouTube: 10News is your Hurricane Headquarters

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter