Valentine's Day weather: How lovely will it be?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you’re making plans for you and your sweetheart Sunday for Valentine’s Day, be prepared for a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm.
While rain is likely, it’s most likely during the morning. Like a hug from your favorite person, it will also be nice and warm.
The latest forecast calls for likely rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then just a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent, but that more likely chance is during the morning.
It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. Winds won’t be too breezy, blowing from the south-southwest at less than 10 mph.
How does this compare to past Valentine’s Days?
The average Valentine’s Day in Tampa sees a high of 72 degrees, with a low of 54 degrees. The hottest Valentine’s Day was in 1989 when the thermometer soared to 86 degrees!
Like love, Valentine’s Day can turn cold. In 1899, the high temperature only made it to 48 degrees. Hopefully, everyone had someone to cuddle that year, as the low temperature plummeted to 22 degrees.
