WATCH: Possible waterspout spotted near downtown St. Pete

A brief funnel cloud was spotted and captured on video Sunday evening.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Afternoon showers and thunderstorms popped up across the Tampa Bay area Sunday afternoon and evening. While these storms produced pockets of heavy rainfall, one storm produced a funnel cloud and what appears to be a waterspout.

At 7:20 p.m., a thunderstorm developed on the south side of St. Petersburg. Shortly after that, around 7:30 p.m. to 7:40 p.m., a brief waterspout was reported. Multiple videos and pictures show a skinny rope funnel cloud extending down somewhere near the Coquina Key area just south of downtown.

The National Weather Service has classified the report as a funnel cloud because no videos or photos show it clearly making contact with the Bay. But based off the position and video reports, there is a good chance at some point it did reach down to the water.