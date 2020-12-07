Possible waterspout spotted moving across Tampa Bay

RUSKIN, Fla. — Ominous skies across parts of the Tampa Bay area Saturday afternoon gave way, in at least one instance, to what appears to be an impressive-looking waterspout.
Carmen Skokanic shot video from Ruskin toward Apollo Beach toward the funnel, watching it twist underneath the clouds before dissipating.
The National Weather Service made note of a waterspout around 2 p.m. Although it's likely one, there's a connection from the cloud to the water's surface along the tunnel, it is difficult to tell from the video because of trees in the way at ground level.
Still, it's a fascinating sight!
Waterspouts, believe it or not, pop up quite frequently during the summertime when the outflow wind from nearby showers and thunderstorms interact with each other.
