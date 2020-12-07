Possible waterspout spotted moving across Tampa Bay

Look out above!

RUSKIN, Fla. — Ominous skies across parts of the Tampa Bay area Saturday afternoon gave way, in at least one instance, to what appears to be an impressive-looking waterspout.

Carmen Skokanic shot video from Ruskin toward Apollo Beach toward the funnel, watching it twist underneath the clouds before dissipating.

The National Weather Service made note of a waterspout around 2 p.m. Although it's likely one, there's a connection from the cloud to the water's surface along the tunnel, it is difficult to tell from the video because of trees in the way at ground level.

Still, it's a fascinating sight!

Waterspouts, believe it or not, pop up quite frequently during the summertime when the outflow wind from nearby showers and thunderstorms interact with each other.

What other people are reading right now: