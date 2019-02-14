The active, wet pattern we saw this fall and winter may have been a big clue that we were heading towards an El Niño weather pattern.

After all, between December and January, our rainfall amounts went down in the record books as the 3rd wettest in the Tampa Bay area. But the arrival of our El Niño weather pattern has officially been confirmed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, our El Niño pattern actually formed in January 2019 with above-average sea surface temperatures taking over.

While NOAA's Climate Prediction Center made the announcement through an "El Niño Advisory" on Feb. 14, they said that it will likely remain weak with little influence on the weather through spring.

Regardless, an El Niño is expected to bring wetter and cooler conditions across the southern half of the U.S. during the coming months.

