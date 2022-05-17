x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Get your 'YourCast': Meteorologist Grant Gilmore forecasts the weather for your activity!

Text the keyword YourCast to 727-577-8522.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wouldn't it be great to have a meteorologist on-demand heading into the rainy season? You're in luck.

Meteorologist Grant Gilmore helps plan your day on 10 Tampa Bay Brightside, and now he'll be tailoring a forecast for your activity with the 10 Tampa Bay YourCast!

Have a wedding coming up this weekend in Tampa? Maybe a day at Clearwater Beach? What about plans to hit the trails at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Polk County? Grant will let you know what to expect.

Text the keyword YourCast to 727-577-8522. Leave us your name, time and date of your activity, plus a photo or two. Grant will chat back with any more information he might need to forecast the weather for you!

Then, catch your forecast on 10 Tampa Bay Brightside — we'll also send over a YouTube link you can share with friends and family.

Rain or shine, you'll want to keep Grant in your contacts list.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Autumn's afternoon weather update: May 17, 2022