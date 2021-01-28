x
Chilly now, but it's looking warm for Super Bowl weekend

The Climate Prediction Center predicts much of February will be warmer than average.

After several warm, humid nights, a cold front moved in Wednesday night, bringing dry, chilly air back into the Tampa Bay area.

A cold morning is on the way for Friday morning with temperatures expected to be in the 30s and 40s.

This round of chilly weather doesn’t last long. Temperatures soar back into the 70s by the weekend. However, a second surge of chilly air returns early next week with highs in the 60s then.

The graphic below is only a forecast model and will vary some from the actual forecast. But, it does show the next cool down followed by the Super Bowl warm-up.

Credit: 10 Tampa Bay
Forecast model showing an expected warming trend for Super Bowl weekend. The actual forecast may change and could vary a bit from this.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the 70s-to-low-80s by Thursday, Friday and Saturday of next week. Rain chances may develop at some point, but it's too far away to project with any accuracy.

The warm weather is expected to continue for Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 7. 

As hot as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are, it’s no wonder a warm weekend for the big game appears to be on the way.

