Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is out there: What does that mean?

Invest 92-L has been labeled a 'potential tropical cyclone' by the National Hurricane Center because it’s not yet one but likely going to become one.

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Thursday afternoon said Invest 92-L is now being called Potential Tropical Cyclone Three.

A tropical storm warning has been issued from Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border along the Gulf Coast. That means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in the next 36 hours for that region, which includes New Orleans.

At this point, maximum sustained winds are nearly 30 mph, with some higher gusts. It's expected to strengthen Thursday night and Friday. It could eventually become Tropical Storm Claudette.

So what is a potential tropical cyclone?

The phrase “potential tropical cyclone” is actually relatively new terminology from the NHC. It was created in 2017 to identify areas of disturbed weather close to land that are expected to become tropical cyclones.

A tropical cyclone is either a depression, storm or hurricane with a well-defined center of circulation at the surface. If winds hit at least 39 mph, it becomes a tropical storm. Once winds hit at least 74 mph, it becomes a hurricane.

Once a storm is labeled at least a potential tropical cyclone, advisories can be issued, even though it has yet to develop fully into a tropical cyclone.

Since a potential tropical cyclone likely poses a threat of bringing tropical-storm-force or hurricane-force winds to land areas within 48 hours, this is important. It allows watches and/or warnings to be issued with more lead time. Potential tropical cyclones are also given a cone forecast that you see with tropical depression, storms and hurricanes.

Essentially, potential tropical cyclones are treated like tropical depressions, named storms and hurricanes, even though they haven't officially developed.

NHC will initiate advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Three, located in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, at 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC). — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 17, 2021